The Center Square) – User review platform Yelp is reporting that about 300 businesses in New Hampshire shuttered their doors permanently since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
San Francisco-based Yelp recently published a report indicating 449 New Hampshire businesses temporarily or permanently closed between March 1 and July 10, with 280 of those businesses classified as permanently closed based on the most recent data available, WMUR reported.
Southern New Hampshire is home to about 86 businesses that went out of business because of the coronavirus. Lorna Colquhoun, communications director for the state Division of Economic Development, told WMUR the global public health crisis dealt New Hampshire’s tourism industry a big blow.
“The tourism industry is strongly affected, even as the number of visitors coming here, given the situation, is high,” Colquhoun told the station. “To that end, the department’s priority is working with the tourism industry to create the revenue streams needed to for these businesses to remain open, while creating a safe environment and confidence to visitors who come here for their summer vacations and spend their money at our attractions, lodging and restaurants, and the local communities.”
A recent poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center revealed a hint of consumer confidence as 25 percent of respondents believe the economy is headed for a rebound.
But still, there is a long way to go.
“We're getting hit pretty hard in New Hampshire on the economic side of this virus,” Russ Thibeault, president of Applied Economic Research told WMUR. “Ironically, the virus is under control, but our economy is still suffering.”