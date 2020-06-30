(The Center Square) – Hit hard in several specific industries, New Hampshire was among the top half of states negatively impacted economically by COVID-19, according to findings in a recently released report.
In a state-by-state study of the economic impacts from COVID-19, researchers with personal finance website WalletHub ranked the Granite State the 17th most exposed state to the coronavirus.
In other metrics within the report, New Hampshire’s results were mixed. The state ranked No. 6, in terms of the impact its gross domestic product took in seven of the most heavily impacted industries from pandemic-related shutdowns.
But the workforce impact within the specific industries revealed less of an impact statewide. New Hampshire ranked No. 38 in its share of employment from highly affected industries.
A number of industries linked to states’ GDPs were listed as the most exposed to the lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and other measures. Among them are educational services, where the state ranked No. 1, and arts and entertainment and recreation, No. 6.
Other specific industries included accommodation and food services, No. 12, real estate, No. 13, and retail, No. 16.
Retail accounted for the state’s share of employment in the highly industries, according to the analysis, ranking No. 3. The impacted employment services industry, ranking No. 7, was included in the report.
As the third full month of the pandemic winds to a close, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu sounded an optimistic tone about New Hampshire’s economic recovery efforts in a news conference Jun 25.
At the briefing, Sununu reported New Hampshire’s most up-to-date unemployment number stands at about 92,000 people, which he described as “still a sky-high, unbelievable number, considering where we were just four, five months ago.”
“But, from a peak of 116,000, down to about 92,000, that’s about a 6-percent drop, week-over-week, which is about twice the national average,” Sununu said.
In his most recent news briefing, Sununu said the number of people within the state coming off unemployment exceeded those who were going on it for the first time.
“So, again, another very positive sign that we are on the right track,” Sununu said.
As the summer months set in, and people potentially look at warm-weathered leisure activities, Sununu expressed optimism the heavily hit recreation industry will rebound in the coming months.
At the recent news briefing, Sununu announced all hotels, inns and campgrounds across the state would be able to operate at full capacity, regardless of size, beginning June 29. A previous ruling set the threshold at 100 percent capacity for smaller establishments, but 50 percent capacity for larger ones.
“The data continues to trend in a positive direction, with no direct evidence of severe breakouts of COVID-19, due to lodging, which gives us a lot of confidence that being able to take this step is a prudent measure,” Sununu said.
But the consensus on economic recovery efforts in the short-term remains open to debate, as evidenced by comments from a cross-section of economic experts in the WalletHub report.
From his vantage point, Charles Coleman, an assistant professor in Connecticut-based University of New Haven’s public management department, said he believed some impacted industries will rebound more quickly than others.
“I don’t think the demand for most services and supplies will take too long to recover,” Coleman told WalletHub. “There is a pent up demand for ‘normality.’”
But Coleman did offer up a caveat to his comment – the travel and leisure sector that was highlighted in Sununu’s recent news briefing.
“I’m 73, and there’s no way I’m going on a plane, train, restaurant, movie, etc.,” Coleman said. “People are going to be very cautious about where they go, what they do and who they see.”