(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's low-income residents aren't taking full advantage of assistance from the federal food stamp program, according to a new report, which cites a lack of outreach by the state.
The report, released by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, found that the pandemic has increased demand for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – but that the program isn't reaching all Granite Staters who are eligible to receive the benefits.
For one, New Hampshire doesn't have a federally approved outreach plan, which can unlock additional federal funding to help promote access to food assistance, the report noted. The state had an outreach plan as recently as 2017, but it has expired.
"New Hampshire has an opportunity to access more federal funding for outreach activities," the report's authors wrote. "Access to additional federal resources may help the state and other entities connect residents with food assistance, aiding families and supporting the local economy."
Neighboring states like Massachusetts and Maine have outreach programs that have helped expand the number of people receiving food assistance, the report noted.
"Expanded outreach to eligible residents may enhance program awareness and enrollment, including among populations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and Granite Staters who may have become eligible for SNAP benefits for the first time due to the crisis," the report's authors wrote.
In New Hampshire, SNAP is administered as the state Food Stamp Program and assisted an average of 75,000 adults and children a month before the pandemic, the report noted.
The report estimated that more than 17,000 children in New Hampshire may have been eligible for food assistance, but were not enrolled in the program.
"While certain individuals may choose not to access benefits even if they know they qualify, there may have also been thousands of additional adults eligible for SNAP who were not aware they were eligible, particularly during the pandemic," they wrote.
Those getting SNAP benefits must fall within certain income guidelines. If qualified, a family of four in New Hampshire, with income gross income less than or equal to 100% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can get up to $2,184 a month, according to federal guidelines.
The ongoing economic toll of the pandemic has led to a surge in requests for food stamps and other programs in the 18 months.
President Joe Biden recently approved a 25% increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families. The increased food assistance, which became available in October, applies permanently to all of the program's 42 million beneficiaries.
The move follows a 15% boost in SNAP benefits for some beneficiaries earlier this year as part of pandemic relief. Those benefits expired at the end of September.
Advocates say the previous levels of SNAP assistance weren’t enough and forced many households to buy cheaper, less nutritious foods or go hungry.
The institute's report said that a federally approved outreach program would help the state reach more New Hampshire families struggling with food insecurity but also promote a more equitable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."
"Higher levels of SNAP enrollment would enhance the flow of benefits to New Hampshire, which would bolster the overall recovery and generate more than a dollar in economic activity for each new dollar invested in benefits," the authors wrote.