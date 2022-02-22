(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has allocated roughly half of the nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds it has received, according to a new report.
The report released by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a conservative watchdog, said as of late January the state had appropriated nearly 42% of its $995 million share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to water infrastructure projects, building upgrades, information technology improvements, and parks and recreation facility improvements.
The bulk of that spending, or about $150 million in ARPA funds, has been devoted to upgrading water and wastewater systems throughout the state, according to the institute's analysis.
Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders have also agreed to devote $38.4 million to building upgrades and another $37.3 million to improve the state's information technology systems. Other money has also been earmarked for expanding youth and mental health services, substance use treatment and COVID-19 related expenses, such as vaccines and testing.
Overall, state spending on clean energy projects had accounted for the smallest portion of ARPA spending, or $300,000, by the end of January, the institute's report said.
The spending leaves more than $579 million in ARPA funds yet to be devoted, the report noted, which must be spent before the end of 2026 or returned to the federal government.
The report noted that record surplus revenues from tax collections – estimated at $323.7 million in fiscal year 2021 – have helped state policymakers hold onto a majority of the federal pandemic relief funds and added to the state's strong financial position.
"This strength also includes flexible federal funds that the state can use to support an equitable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis," Phil Sletten, the institute's senior policy analyst, wrote in the report. "Together, these resources and the ongoing higher revenues add to the substantial opportunity policymakers have to invest in services and a more vibrant and inclusive economy for Granite Staters."
Despite New Hampshire's strong financial situation, Sletten noted that other states have also seen significant revenue growth in the past year, compared to pre-pandemic revenues.
"New Hampshire’s percentage revenue increases are similar to those of other states, and there is risk that this high revenue growth does not persist as economic activity slows, or as the real value of revenues fall relative to inflation," he wrote.
The institute's report cautioned that business tax reductions in New Hampshire's two-year state budget are projected to lead to revenue reductions during the current budget cycle and in the future, "limiting the opportunity to use these funds for key investments."
"Assistance to Granite Staters, particularly individuals and families with low and moderate incomes, provides among the most effective forms of economic stimulus," Sletten wrote in the report. "With significant State and federal resources available, New Hampshire has an opportunity to build a stronger, more equitable recovery to benefit all Granite Staters."