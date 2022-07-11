(The Center Square) – New Hampshire closed out the fiscal year flush with more than $400 million surplus revenues, according to a new state report.
As filed with the close of the year on June 30 by the state Department of Administrative Services, New Hampshire revenues totaled $3.23 billion. That is $262.5 million more than the previous fiscal year and $430.1 million more than initial budget estimates.
Business tax collections provided the largest source of revenue for the state in the previous fiscal year – or more than $1.2 billion – which is roughly $250 million above initial estimates and more than $200 million more than the previous fiscal year, according to the report.
New Hampshire's meals and rooms tax, the second-largest revenue provider for the state, drummed up more than $304 million in FY22, the report noted, which is more than $66 million above initial estimates.
The better-than-expected tax collections in the business and hospitality sectors come despite steps by the state government to reduce those levees.
A $13.5 billion budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu last year reduced the state's rooms and meals tax from 9% to 8.5%, the lowest level in more than a decade; cut the business enterprise tax from 0.6% to 0.55%; and lowered the threshold to pay business taxes, which means less businesses paying the levy.
Overall, the state begins the new fiscal year in a strong financial position, with most tax collections in June coming in well above budget writers' estimates.
Tax receipts for June totaled $165.3 million, which is about $23.7 million above the projections for the state's two-year budget, according to the report.
Business taxes for June totaled $152.7 million, which was $21.8 million above original budget estimates and $12.6 million above the same month last year, the agency reported.
New Hampshire's sizzling real estate market continued to see gains in June with the real estate transfer tax producing $18.7 million, or $100,000 more than budget projections.
Year-to-date real estate transfer taxes – which charges home buyers and sellers 75 cents for every $100 of property value – were nearly $32.7 million above initial estimates.
State revenue officials noted in the report that the estimates for the previous fiscal year are preliminary. Final figures will be released in a state audit by the end of the year.