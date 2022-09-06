(The Center Square) – The lack of child-care options and housing in New Hampshire has contributed to a labor crunch that has women leaving the state's workforce at a rate higher than men, according to a new report.
The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, says the state has made a "relatively swift" recovery from the economic impacts of the pandemic. But, per its report, the rebound has been "uneven" and many employers are still struggling to fill job vacancies amid a labor crunch that has had a disproportionate impact on women.
In the first quarter of 2022, 64.6% of New Hampshire women ages 20-24 were working, down from 78.1% at the beginning of fiscal quarter 2020, according to the report's authors.
During that same time period, the percentage of women ages 25-35 with jobs had dropped from 85.5% to approximately 76%, the report noted.
The report cited a lack of child-care options for New Hampshire families with an estimated gap of 21,000 licensed child care slots for children under age 6, or about 39% of those in need.
Likewise, the rising cost of child care is also contributing to the labor shortage by putting the services beyond many low and moderate-income families. In 2020, the average price for child care for a toddler in New Hampshire was nearly $12,600 a year, according to the report.
The report also noted that industries which have a higher percentage of female workers – such as health care, education and hospitality – are recovering slower than those that employ more men, such as construction.
Overall, the report noted that New Hampshire’s labor force remains thousands of workers below its prepandemic peak levels, with key industries filling fewer jobs than they did before the pandemic.
"The pandemic-related impact of thousands of Granite Staters leaving the labor force has only heightened New Hampshire’s prepandemic workforce shortage challenges," the report's authors wrote.
Meanwhile, the combination of constrained housing supply and high housing costs in New Hampshire is a significant barrier to both workers and businesses recovering from the pandemic.
"This limits workers’ flexibility to move into New Hampshire to take opportunities to work in needed jobs, and the ability of those within the Granite State to relocate to new employment openings outside of their current area," the report's authors noted.
The group recommends the state use a portion of $212 million in pandemic assistance it hasn't spent to support the labor force by building affordable housing and expanding child care.
"Targeted investments can make an important contribution to helping Granite Staters secure affordable housing, high-quality employment opportunities, and accessible, reasonably-priced child care services," they wrote. "Key investments can also help create a more resilient, equitable, and inclusive economy that uplifts all Granite Staters."