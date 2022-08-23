(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values.
The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
Meanwhile, only 1.5% of New Hampshire properties were underwater, meaning that the homeowner owes more on the mortgage than the property's value, according to the report.
Nationwide, 48.1% of mortgaged residential properties in the United States were considered equity-rich in the second quarter, according to the group's report.
The report cited data showing the number of homes “seriously underwater” was on the decline in the second quarter. Only 2.9% of mortgaged homes, or one in 34, were seriously underwater in the second quarter, meaning the balance of loans on the property was at least 25% more than the property's estimated market value, the report noted.
The group pointed out that the rising equity values comes despite significant economic uncertainties such as home-mortgage rates doubling this year, inflation soaring to a 40-year high, rising fuel costs and other pocketbook issues.
"While home price appreciation appears to be slowing down due to higher interest rates on mortgage loans, it seems likely that homeowners will continue to build on the record amount of equity they have for the rest of 2022," Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, said in a statement.
Overall, New Hampshire housing costs remain high with the median price of a single-family home averaging $450,000 in July, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
The association's latest monthly report found the median price for a home in the state increased by 14.8% from the same period last year. The median price for townhome and condo units was $340,000 last month, a 19.6% increase over July 2021, the association said.
New listings for single family homes last month decreased by more than 12.7%, according to the report, highlighting the ongoing shortage of market-priced properties.
"At a time of year when homebuying activity is typically very strong, soaring homeownership costs have caused home sales to decline nationwide for the fifth consecutive month," the realtors association report stated.
New Hampshire needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units to meet current demand, according to a 2020 report by the state's Housing Finance Authority.
Lawmakers recently approved a proposal from Gov. Chris Sununu to invest $100 million in federal pandemic relief money to create a new housing fund that would provide state grants to municipal governments, developers and property owners to build new homes.