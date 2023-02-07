(The Center Square) – Preserving an iconic tourist attraction in northern New Hampshire was the focus of a Tuesday afternoon Senate Finance Committee meeting.
Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Atkinson, calls for the state to expend $25 million in an effort to replace the aging Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. The tourist attraction is located in scenic Franconia Notch State Park and is celebrating its 85th year of operation.
The bill drew support from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who penned a letter to the legislative body urging passage of the bill for the tourist spot that is estimated to contribute $2 million annually to the economy.
Under the bill, if enacted, $25 million from the current fiscal year would be appropriated to the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for the sole purpose of maintenance and operation of the tramway. The tramway is the oldest in North America.
The governor, under the bill, would be authorized to draw a warrant for the funding from unappropriated money in the treasury, and would take effect June 30.
Republican Joe Kinney, Executive Counselor in District 1, testified during the hearing that the tram “is coming to the end of its current 40-year life cycle.” He said that equipment, parts, and supplies to support the tram will likely become obsolete in the near future.
“Many of the equipment pieces have limited lifespan and need to be replaced,” Kinney said. “The tram today is a money maker, bringing in over $2 million in revenue for our state park system in fiscal year 2022. It’s also a complimentary piece to the Franconia Notch State Park, as this park is constantly being recognized as one of the best in the country.”
Sununu, in his letter to committee, called the $25 million investment “substantial” to the iconic site and said “infrastructure projects of this size are not low cost.” The governor said the tram would need to “be replaced within the next five years” in order for it to continue to serve the public.
Sununu, in the letter, said that the latest estimates at replacing the iconic site with another tram could be in excess of $25 million, and urged “the committee to consider all options and alternatives, including the installation” of a gondola. Park officials said during the Tuesday meeting a gondola could potentially see a drop in tourism revenue as weather could prevent it from operating daily.
However, Sununu said in the letter that a gondola “would increase revenue” by being able to bring “customers to the summit faster” and create a more secure experience. The governor said that an 8-10 person gondola would be faster than the 80-100 person tram in transporting tourists to the summit.
John Nyan, who serves as president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce at Hampton Beach, spoke of how the park along with the beach are part of the jewels of the state.
“These jewels bring an asset not only to the North Country but the entire state of New Hampshire,” Nyan said. “I would ask you to support this effort.”
Following executive session, the committee didn’t act on the bill.