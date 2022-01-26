(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a plan that would prohibit residents who work out of state from being taxed by another state if they end up working from home or remotely.
The bill is in response to a policy enacted by Massachusetts during the pandemic that required out-of-state residents working remotely to continue paying its state income tax.
During a hearing on the bill Wednesday, members of the House Ways and Means Committee pointed out that Massachusetts has since ended its state of emergency and along with it the policy taxing out-of-state employees who are still working remotely. Committee members questioned whether there was still a need to pass the measure.
But the bill’s co-sponsor, state Rep. John Janigian, R-Salem, argued that the protections were still needed to ensure that New Hampshire workers aren't hit with unfair taxes from their neighbors again.
"There is nothing to stop Massachusetts or any other state from doing something like this in the future," he told the panel. "It's still necessary for us to pass this week and protect New Hampshire citizens."
The bill reads that "No state has the power to tax value earned outside of its borders, therefore, income earned and received by residents of the state of New Hampshire for services physically performed within the state of New Hampshire shall not be subject to taxation as earned income in any other state."
Committee members raised concerns that the language of the bill was too vague, and ultimately decided to consider amendments to the bill at a work session next week.
In 2020, Massachusetts enacted a pandemic-related rule that required out-of-state residents who were working remotely to pay the state's 5% personal income tax even if they weren't physically coming to their jobs in the state.
Gov. Chris Sununu held a press conference accusing Massachusetts revenue officials of trying to "pick the pockets" of New Hampshire residents.
New Hampshire argued that the requirement was unconstitutional, and filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. Lawyers for New Hampshire argued that Massachusetts has no legal authority to collect an income tax on employees who physically worked in the state prior to the pandemic.
But a majority of the high court, which didn't comment on the litigation, refused to grant permission for New Hampshire to sue Massachusetts in court.
An estimated 100,000 New Hampshire residents cross the state line into Massachusetts for work – roughly 15% of all commuters, according to the lawsuit.
Massachusetts has argued in legal briefs that the tax policy "passes legal muster" and urged the high court to toss out New Hampshire's complaint.
The Biden administration had urged the Supreme Court not to take up the case, arguing that justices' jurisdiction over cross-border tax disputes "should be used sparingly."