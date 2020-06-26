(The Center Square) – A property tax expert says New Hampshire municipalities should expect a surge of commercial property tax abatement applications in late 2020, and these appeals may have a higher chance of success than usual.
Stephen Wheelock, CEO of Whelok Group Property Tax Surveyors LLC, bases his prediction on a recent review of a 2019 reassessment of a medium-sized municipality.
“Independently, the findings show key metrics actually miss their prescribed maximum deviation points by over 11%,” Wheelock wrote in a piece for the NH Business Review. “It does raise the issue that roiling commercial property markets with systematic downward pressure on their values, will result in successful appeals negatively impacting municipal budgets.”
The pandemic has forced the closure of many commercial establishments, and many of them may never reopen – even the ones that manage to reopen will have a hard time getting by while the necessary health guidelines that limit capacity are still in place.
“When these properties lose market value, one of their first relief remedies is property tax abatement,” Wheelock writes.
Tax abatement applications must be filed by March 1, 2021. Received applications are then reviewed by a board of assessors, who can either accept, deny, or ignore the application.
In part of their decision process, the assessors will be looking at if the market value estimates were calculated correctly, and they’ll also be examining the equalized assessment, which is calculated by dividing the assessment by the state-approved equalization ratio.
Taxpayers who are denied or ignored can either appeal to the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals or file a petition to the New Hampshire Superior Court by Sept. 1.