(The Center Square) – Republican candidates in New Hampshire are gaining momentum with less than a week until the midterm elections, according to a new independent poll.
The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll found that the state's Republicans are now more energized than Democrats, with 84% of GOP voters saying they are paying a lot of attention to the election, compared to 77% of Democratic voters. Pollsters say that is a 10-point improvement for Republicans from a poll conducted in September.
The spike in enthusiasm among Republican voters bodes well for several GOP candidates on Tuesday's ballot, putting some Democrats in jeopardy.
Pollsters found Republican congressional hopeful Karoline Leavitt leading incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District race.
Leavitt, a former Trump press aide, now leads Pappas, 51% to 45% among likely voters.
The poll shows Leavitt's net-positive favorability rising from the September survey, with 46% of voters having a favorable opinion and 44% with an unfavorable opinion. By comparison, Pappas' popularity has dropped to 44% favorable and 48% unfavorable.
The poll also found Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate race.
Bolduc now leads Hassan 48% to 47%, which is well within the margin of error. Hassan's favorability has fallen to 45%, pollsters found, while Bolduc has risen from a 10-point favorability deficit to 46% favorable.
"Buoyed by a strengthening partisan environment and a shift among undeclared voters, Bolduc and Leavitt have moved on the ballot test and now lead the incumbents," said Neil Levesque, executive director of the nonpartisan New England Institute for Politics, which commissioned the poll.
In the 2nd Congressional District race the margin is less tight, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster ahead of Republican challenger Robert Burns by 8 points.
Further down the ballot, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is well positioned to defeat Democratic challenger Tom Sherman to win a fourth term in office, pollsters found.
"Sununu is by far the most popular elected official in New Hampshire, with a 62%-36% favorable image," Levesque said. "Only 60% of voters have an opinion of Sherman, putting him in a difficult position as he tries to persuade voters in the closing days of this election."
Levesque pointed out that polls are "snapshots of voter attitudes in time, not predictions" and said the candidates still have time to make their case to voters before Tuesday.
"Candidates will have the opportunity to make their final arguments in this week’s closing debates, and in the final days of campaigning," he said.