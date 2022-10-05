(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s incumbent Democrats have a slight lead over their Republican challengers ahead of the midterm elections, according to a new poll suggesting current and former presidents may be dragging both sides down.
The poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center credits incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., with a slight edge over Republican Don Bolduc in a marquee race impacting control of the U.S. Senate. Hassan leads Bolduc by 49% to 43%, according to the poll.
Most other races, as considered by politicos, are not in the toss-up zone for control of the Beltway.
In a closely watched congressional race, New Hampshire's 1st District Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas has a lead over Republican Karoline Leavitt, a former Trump White House aide who defeated four other Republican candidates in the Sept. 13 state primary. Pappas leads Levitt by 49% to 41%, pollsters said.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., is leading Republican Bob Burns in the 2nd Congressional District race. Kuster leads Burns 49% to 35%, the poll found.
All three incumbents are being helped by intense Democratic interest in the election, primarily over the issue of abortion access, and support from undecided voters, pollsters found.
But Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, points out that despite the slight advantage for incumbents the poll shows the political environment is poor for Democrats, with 69% of the state's voters saying they believe the country is on the wrong track.
"The bad news for Democratic incumbents is that their standing with voters is weak," Levesque said. "The good news for Democratic incumbents is that their Republican challengers are even weaker."
Candidates on both sides of the political aisle are being dragged down by former Republican President Donald Trump and current Democratic President Joe Biden, both of whom remain widely unpopular in the Granite State, the poll found.
President Biden’s image has improved slightly among the state's voters, but is still underwater; at 44% find him favorable, and 54% not favorable, pollsters said.
Meanwhile, Democratic groups have spent millions of dollars to help secure the nominations of a slate of explicitly pro-Trump Republican candidates. These nominees now face a general electorate in which 52% of voters have a strongly unfavorable opinion of the former president, pollsters said.
The poll of 900 likely voters between Sept. 27-28 found that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is in a strong position to win a fourth two-year term in the Nov. 8 election.
Sununu holds a commanding 16-point lead, 50% to 34%, over Democratic challenger Tom Sherman on the gubernatorial ballot. About 45% of voters have no opinion or are unfamiliar with Sherman, the pollsters found. Nearly 60% of respondents had a favorable opinion about Sununu.
The economy and inflation tops New Hampshire voters' concerns ahead of the mideterms, followed by abortion, election intergirty and government spending, according to the poll.