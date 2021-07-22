(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump is the top pick of New Hampshire Republicans if decides to run for the White House again, according to a newly released poll.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center's Granite State Poll, released on Wednesday, found 47% of likely GOP primary voters would support Trump over other Republican candidates.
Nearly 70% of the New Hampshire Republicans who responded to the survey said they wanted to see Trump run again in the 2024 elections, pollsters found.
Trump's support eclipses that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another potential 2024 candidate, who had the second-highest support among GOP voters, or 19%, in the survey.
Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, was supported by 6% of those polled, while former Vice President Mike Pence was backed by about 5% of respondents.
Other potential GOP presidential candidates – Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Missouri and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, each polled at 2% or lower, the survey found.
Another 10% of Republican voters said they weren't sure about the field of potential candidates.
Trump handily won New Hampshire's "first-in-the-nation" GOP presidential primaries in 2016 and 2020, but lost the state in both general elections Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively.
A majority of the Republican voters who responded said they thought Trump was one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history. That support slipped to 54% among independents. More than 98% of Democrats said they thought Trump was the worst president in U.S. history.
The poll surveyed 770 likely GOP primary voters was conducted between July 15-19. It has a margin of error of 3.5%.