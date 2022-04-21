(The Center Square) – Granite Staters want more American support for Ukraine in its underdog fight against Russia, and disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of the war, according to a new poll.
The opinions, released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, found that 73% support additional sanctions against Russia while another 68% want the U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian army. Those numbers have increased from a previous poll taken in February, only days before the invasion began.
"Majorities in New Hampshire residents support many of the actions the U.S. has taken in response to the invasion, including applying sanctions against Russia and Russian officials, sending weapons to Ukraine to help them fight Russia and sending non-military aid to Ukraine," UNH pollsters said.
Still, only 34% support the establishment of a no-fly zone to prevent Russian planes from operating over Ukraine, something the Biden administration has said it won't do. Establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would require American and NATO forces to attack Russian fighters if they entered the airspace, which could lead to a larger conflict.
Despite the increasing support for Ukraine's fight against a larger neighbor, Biden isn't getting much credit from Granite Staters for his response to the conflict. The nation's 46th president, among New Hampshire voters, ruled the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump 52.7% to 45.4%.
Only 44% approved of Biden's response to the war while 51% disapprove of the president's handling of foreign affairs.
Overall, 45% percent of New Hampshire residents think the U.S. is doing too little to support Ukraine and want to see more help to the Ukrainian people.
Other polls have shown similar sentiments about Russia’s eight-week old invasion. Americans have been shaken by nightly news coverage showing images of civilians being targeted, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine’s major cities.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released earlier this month found a bipartisan 55% of Americans support sending more U.S. troops to Washington’s NATO allies in central and eastern Europe in response to Russia’s war.
Biden has made clear U.S. troops won’t be sent to Ukraine, but his administration – with support from Congress – is supplying Kiev with weapons and has imposed a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, among other sanctions.
Biden has also deployed thousands of additional troops to Europe to support North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies concerned about Moscow’s invasion.
The UNH poll, which has a 3.1% margin of error, surveyed 975 New Hampshire voters April 14-18.