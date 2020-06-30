(The Center Square) – While there is a general consensus among officials that New Hampshire is slowly getting more people back to work, some onlookers are criticizing recent unemployment legislation passed by the state Senate.
“The unemployment benefits changes are shockingly irresponsible,” Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square. “The Department of Employment Security warned that the changes would cost New Hampshire businesses hundreds of millions of dollars and put the state out of compliance with federal guidance, yet the Senate passed them anyway.”
The legislation allows people to decline to work and continue to collect benefits if they believe there is a risk of catching COVID-19 at work.
“The impact on many small businesses already struggling to survive 2020 could be severe,” Cline said.
To make things worse, Cline said the bill wastes money that could’ve been used to provide relief to residents.
“As an example of how clownishly irresponsible the bill is, it allocates $50 million in CARES Act relief money to the Department of Employment Security to update a computer system that has already been updated,” Cline said. “The department did not request the money, doesn’t want it, and asked senators to save it for people who really need the relief.”
Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner for New Hampshire Employment Security, is optimistic that nearly 90 percent of people are back to work when looking at active weekly claims, or the number of people still collecting benefits.
But many officials, including Gov. Chris Sununu, admit the combination of state and federal unemployment benefits disincentivize some workers from returning.
“We understand that with all the incentives out there, it’s a challenge [to get people back to work], given that there’s a lot of money to be had on the unemployment side,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a recent COVID-19 news conference.
Since the pandemic started, New Hampshire has already paid out nearly $800 million in unemployment benefits, which is twice the amount the state paid out in a year during the 2009 Great Recession.
Cline believes the state should invest more money into getting people back to work safely.
“The Bartlett Center has recommended from the beginning that the state try to avoid mandates and instead focus on recommending best practices and helping businesses establish sound safety protocols,” Cline said. “The state should be using federal aid to help business owners and the public understand and practice safe behaviors, rather than micromanaging businesses with mandates that might work for some but not for others.”
The state will also have to combat widespread misinformation on effective health practices.
“The state also should spend federal money on a more aggressive campaign to encourage mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing,” Cline said. “Press conferences aren’t enough to counter the misinformation that’s being spread about these effective and inexpensive practices.”