(The Center Square) – In contrast to the situation in 40 other states, New Hampshire has no cities that have experienced a net population outflow between 2010 and 2018, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.

The financial news and opinion website examined Census Bureau data to identify those cities that many Americans have been abandoning.

In the analysis, net migration reflects the difference between the numbers of people from other regions moving into the city and city residents moving elsewhere. Overall population changes within the city, however, also include births and deaths, according to the study.

Among the 50 states, 10 contained no metro areas with net migration declines over the eight-year period. They are Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming. 

In those cities experiencing net migration declines, the number of available jobs tended to be low, the study found, and most of the cities posted unemployment rates above 3.6 percent, the U.S. jobless rate in January.

---

Cities With Greatest Net Migration Declines by State

StateCity With Greatest Net Migration DeclinePopulation % Change Due to Migration (2010-2018)Overall Population % Change2018 PopulationJanuary 2020 Unemployment Rate
AlabamaMontgomery-3.2%-0.4%373,2252.7%
AlaskaFairbanks-9.0%1.4%98,9715.3%
ArizonaSierra Vista-Douglas-5.7%-3.5%126,7705.5%
ArkansasPine Bluff-11.3%-10.7%89,5155.3%
CaliforniaHanford-Corcoran-9.5%-1.1%151,3667.6%
ConnecticutNorwich-New London-3.6%-2.7%266,7843.6%
GeorgiaHinesville-10.6%3.3%80,4953.5%
HawaiiUrban Honolulu-2.0%2.8%980,0802.5%
IdahoPocatello-0.8%5.2%87,1382.7%
IllinoisDanville-6.7%-5.9%76,8064.9%
IndianaMuncie-2.5%-2.5%114,7723.8%
IowaSioux City-4.1%0.3%169,0452.8%
KansasManhattan-2.6%5.7%97,9802.8%
KentuckyElizabethtown-Fort Knox-0.5%3.4%153,3784.2%
LouisianaShreveport-Bossier City-4.0%-0.8%436,3415.5%
MaineLewiston-Auburn-1.6%0.0%107,6792.9%
MarylandCumberland-2.8%-5.2%97,9155.3%
MassachusettsPittsfield-1.2%-3.8%126,3483.5%
MichiganFlint-5.5%-4.4%406,8924.7%
MinnesotaDuluth-0.2%-0.3%278,7994.3%
MississippiJackson-1.2%2.2%580,1664.8%
MissouriSt. Joseph-2.2%-0.7%126,4903.1%
MontanaGreat Falls-2.8%0.4%81,6433.3%
NebraskaGrand Island-0.6%4.0%85,0883.5%
New JerseyVineland-Bridgeton-6.5%-3.6%150,9725.7%
New MexicoFarmington-9.1%-3.8%125,0435.7%
New YorkWatertown-Fort Drum-12.3%-3.9%111,7555.8%
North CarolinaRocky Mount-4.6%-4.2%146,0215.0%
North DakotaGrand Forks-1.1%3.9%102,2992.6%
OhioLima-4.8%-3.4%102,6634.2%
OklahomaLawton-8.8%-3.1%126,1983.5%
PennsylvaniaJohnstown-5.6%-8.3%131,7305.6%
South CarolinaSumter-4.0%-0.9%106,5122.9%
TennesseeMemphis-2.5%1.9%1.4 million4.1%
TexasBrownsville-Harlingen-5.0%4.4%423,9085.6%
UtahLogan-0.5%12.2%140,7941.9%
VirginiaVirginia Beach-Norfolk- Newport News-1.2%3.1%1.7 million2.9%
WashingtonYakima-3.9%3.4%251,4466.8%
West VirginiaCharleston-5.4%-7.1%211,0375.0%
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis-2.2%1.3%1.6 million3.7%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags