(The Center Square) – Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and waves of aid packages aimed at shoring up struggling businesses and restaurants, one subset of New Hampshire’s businesses was by and large left out – newer businesses.
The Granite State’s criteria to qualify for help from their Main Street Relief Fund (MSRF) stipulated that a business had to have opened before May 29, 2019, which left out new restaurants and businesses, as reported by Seacoast Online.
“Some had opened late last year, some had opened early this year, and some had opened actually after the pandemic had started,” Mike Somers, CEO and president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association told The Center Square. “The ones that opened during the pandemic were locked in because they had already signed a lease agreement and those kinds of things.”
New businesses were left out of both the first $400 million and second $100 million rounds of MSRF.
“The most uncertain time for a new restaurant owner is that first two to three years, so those newer folks are certainly having a tough time, and without that additional aid, the CARES Act money, I’m sure they’re certainly struggling to make ends meet and their business model work,” Somers said.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) determined need based on establishments’ anticipated losses for 2020 calculated through tax year 2019’s gross receipts, as reported by Seacoast Online.
“I think at the time they were trying to get the CARES Act dollars out the door as quickly as they could, trying to support obviously New Hampshire local businesses; and frankly I wasn’t part of those discussions so I’m not aware of what the calculus was or how they determined what the thresholds were et cetera, but I do know that they were trying to keep the qualification parameters very simple,” Somers said.
If new businesses are going to survive, it is critical that the state distribute future federal aid more inclusively, said Darren Winham, Exeter’s director of economic development, as reported by Seacoast Online.
“These fledgling companies don’t have 2019 tax returns and financials – the benchmark by which state agencies used to determine loss – so the state will have to get creative on how to assess loss and equitably distribute funds,” Winham told Seacoast Online. “One method could be to look at provable investment into the business. Another could be debt incurred via loan documents.”
Until Congress presents states with another aid package, there’s no way to know what parameters will be like at a local level, but hopefully it will include new restaurants, Somers stated.