(The Center Square) – New Hampshire recorded 9,491 new weekly jobless claims, its lowest total since filings first spiked in March but still about 15 times more than what the state saw before the coronavirus outbreak began. More than 182,000 New Hampshire residents have filed for unemployment over the past eight weeks.
The latest numbers, released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, reflect new claims for the week ending May 9. For New Hampshire, they show a 24 percent decrease from the prior week.
Nationally, about 3 million people filed for unemployment that week, bringing the total for the past eight weeks to north of 36 million.
Given that some states have begun to reopen economic activity this month, not everyone who has filed for unemployment benefits during the outbreak remains out of work. Still, the jobless rate spiked to 15.7 percent, and banking firm Goldman Sachs is projecting that it will hit 25 percent before beginning to return to normalcy.
In February, before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and began to roil the economy, the national unemployment rate was just 3.5 percent. New Hampshire had just 642 unemployment claims the week ending March 14; it hasn’t dipped below 9,400 since then.
In the May 9 numbers, Connecticut led all states with 298,680 new claims for unemployment after a computer error was fixed that had prevented claims from self-employed residents, leading to a 726 percent spike in new claims. Federal legislation enacted to respond to the near-total shutdown of most states’ economies made many people eligible for benefits who otherwise wouldn’t be, including the self-employed individuals, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers, like drivers for ride-sharing companies.
Oklahoma had the biggest drop in claims, with a 65 percent decline from the prior week.