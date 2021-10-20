(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped below 3% in September – remaining one of the lowest in the nation, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month dropped by a 0.1 percentage point to 2.9%, New Hampshire Employment Security said in a report.
New Hampshire's unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which decreased slightly to 4.8% in September, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
At the height of the pandemic, New Hampshire's unemployment rate rose to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent the spread of the virus. The unemployment rate was 5.5% in September 2020, according to the state agency.
There were 727,800 people employed in the state in September, the agency said. That's a decrease of 920 from the previous month, but up by 8,990 from a year ago.
The number of unemployed workers in September decreased by 310 to 21,800 between August and September, the state agency reported, which is 19,960 fewer jobless workers than the same month a year ago.
The number of seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jobs last month was 661,700, which is 2,100 more jobs than the previous month and 15,700 more jobs than the same month last year, the agency reported. A majority of those jobs were in private industries.
Overall, the state's total workforce decreased from August to September by 1,230 to 749,680. This was a drop of 10,970 from September 2020, the state labor agency reported.
New Hampshire's labor market is on track to see more gains this month, with the latest data showing the number of people seeking unemployment benefits continuing to decline.
There were 360 new claims for state unemployment benefits in the Granite State during the week that ended Oct. 9 – a drop of 57 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Meanwhile, 2,712 continuing claims – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending Oct. 2, declining by 293 over the previous week.
The state has paid out more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Still, employers in New Hampshire and elsewhere are struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back growth of the pandemic-battered economy.