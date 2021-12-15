(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped slightly to a new pandemic low of 2.7% in November, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month fell by 0.2 percentage points from October's 2.9% rate, New Hampshire Employment Security said in a report.
The number of seasonally adjusted non-farm employment jobs last month was 666,200, which is 1,600 more jobs than the previous month and 21,400 more jobs than the same month last year, the agency reported. A majority of those jobs were in private industries.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 1,060 over the month to 20,270, the agency reported, which is 11,810 fewer jobless claimants than in November 2020.
The Granite State's labor market has improved dramatically since the height of the pandemic, and remains one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation.
At one point, New Hampshire's jobless rate rose to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent the spread of the virus.
The state has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate dropped by 0.4% to 4.2% in November, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
National non-farm employment increased by 210,000 nationally from October to November, the federal agency said.
New Hampshire's local unemployment rates – which are often higher than the state's rate depending on the region – will be released on Dec. 23, state labor officials said.