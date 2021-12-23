(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire ticked up slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 516 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Dec. 18, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 26 more claims than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,492 in the week ending Dec. 11, a decline of 100 over the preceding week.
New claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) decreased slightly last week. There were 92 new PUA claims, 18 less than the prior week. Another three claims were filed for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federal program, seven fewer than the previous week, according to the report.
Meanwhile, 13 new claims were filed under the federal Extended Benefits program that covers jobless workers who've maxxed out their state unemployment insurance. That's six more claims than the previous week.
All three federal unemployment programs, which were created by Congress in response to the pandemic, expired on Sept. 4 but jobless workers are still filing claims for benefits.
The weekly federal labor report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.7% in November, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
The number of seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jobs last month increased to 666,200, according to the state agency, which is 1,600 more jobs than the previous month.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 1,060 over the month to 20,270, the state reported. That's 11,810 fewer jobless claimants than in November 2020.
Nationally, new jobless claims remained largely unchanged in the previous week in a sign of a tightening job market amid concerns about the emergence of the highly contagious omicron strain of the virus.
There were 205,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Dec. 18, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's the same amount of claims it was filed in the previous week.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 8,000 to about 1.85 million nationally for the week that ended Dec. 11, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2.1 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Dec. 4, according to the report.