(The Center Square) – New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Scott Murray, who has prosecuted members of international criminal gangs, fentanyl traffickers, digital scammers and child pornographers, is stepping down from the position.
Murray, who was appointed three years ago by President Donald Trump, said in a statement he had submitted his resignation letter to President Joe Biden. His last day on the job is March 6.
"It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve as U.S. Attorney for the past three years," he said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to protect the people of New Hampshire through the application of federal law. For a career prosecutor, this was the chance of a lifetime."
The announcement came just nearly a month after the Justice Department said the Biden administration would ask all U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump to resign.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Farley will serve as acting U.S. Attorney until Biden nominates a successor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Meanwhile, the state will soon have a new top law enforcement officer after Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Wednesday that he is appointing John Formella as Attorney General.
Formella, who has served as his chief legal counsel, comes to the job with no prosecutorial experience, but Sununu said he has the utmost confidence in the 34-year-old.
"John has been a key member of my team since the day I took office and his incredible legal skill and exceptional work ethic have helped me guide the State through the historic challenges we have faced during the past four years," Sununu said in a statement.
Prior to joining Sununu's office, was a private practice lawyer at Pierce Atwood LLP, where he focused on business and environmental litigation. He is also a member of the Portsmouth Zoning Board.
Sununu said Formella's experience in both the public and private sectors "will prove invaluable in helping lead the Department of Justice for the next four years."
If confirmed, he will replace Gordon MacDonald, who was tapped by Sununu to serve as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. MacDonald was confirmed by the Executive Council in January. He is scheduled to be sworn in next week.