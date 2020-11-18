(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's hospitals are pledging to stay open amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases that has put pressure on them to free up space in emergency rooms.
The Granite State's hospitals took a big hit during the state's temporary ban on elective surgeries earlier this year, which was meant to free up intensive care beds for coronavirus patients.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association, a trade group, estimates the state's hospitals and physician groups will collectively lose more than $700 million by the end of the year. At the height of the shutdown, hospitals were bleeding $200 million a month.
Hospitals say they will be staying open during the latest uptick as they seek to reassure people that masks, social distancing and other precautions make routine doctor visits safe.
“Keeping patients and the public safe through vigilant prevention measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 is a priority for every hospital in New Hampshire,” Steve Ahnen, the association's president, said in a statement. "As cases continue to rise, physician and nurse leaders across the state are urging all residents to practice the simple steps we know can help stop the spread of the virus: wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands, and staying home when you don’t feel well."
A group of more than 60 physicians representing the state's hospitals and health care centers are backing the decision to remain open. In a letter to New Hampshire residents, the physicians wrote that the decision to remain open during the latest coronavirus surge "is driven by data and guidance from healthcare experts, not politics."
"These measures will not only help prevent another catastrophic surge in hospital admissions and COVID-19 deaths, but they will also help to keep our schools and businesses open and our economy thriving," the group wrote in an open letter.
The pandemic is raging, both in New Hampshire and elsewhere, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising again amid a second wave of infections.
New Hampshire has reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The state has reported a steady increase in new cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
Many hospitals have tightened their belts even as they struggle to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester recently laid off more than 70 employees, cut work hours for dozens of positions and froze hiring for nonessential workers.
The CARES Act, the emergency law passed by Congress, provided $100 billion to help the state's hospitals and health care providers address the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Gov. Chris Sununu earmarked about $50 million emergency funding for hospitals during the pandemic.