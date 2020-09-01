(The Center Square) – Without much-needed federal funding, some of New Hampshire’s recovery centers say they will fall into a funding gap.
It has been nearly four months since the state applied for a national State Opioid Response grant. Nearly $30 million was requested for 16 recovery centers in New Hampshire.
Cheryle Pacapelli, project director at Harbor Care in Nashua, told New Hampshire Public Radio that her facility experienced a nearly 40 percent drop in funding, fearing that what is supposedly temporary could do long-term damage to centers like hers.
“Services that are currently being provided without the additional funding would need to be stopped,” Pacapelli told NHPR. “In some cases, recovery centers could close - at the very least their services would be impaired or reduced.”
John Burns, head of SOS Recovery in Rochester and Dover, said while his facility plays the waiting game as well, he has had to slash funding for his programs.
And the timing could not be any worse as overdose deaths continue with the reopening of the New Hampshire economy and his center is strapped for cash.
“We have lost close to 500 people several years in a row in this state,” Burns to NHPR. “I don’t think that’s going to stop if we cut funding.”
U.S. News & World Report reported that the University of New Hampshire received a federal $1 million grant to design programs to help people avoid opioids.
With the grant, UNH will provide free online resources and in-person workshops to help people handle chronic pain, as well as not fall victim to opioid addiction.
Kendra Lewis, youth and family resiliency state specialist, said New Hampshire has one of the highest drug-related death rates in the country.
“The opioid epidemic is not just an urban issue, it is a big concern in rural areas, which are highly concentrated with older adult residents dealing with pain on a daily basis,” Lewis told U.S. News & World Report. “Our hope is to offer all residents confronted with chronic pain, and their healthcare providers, different pain management options.”