(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's 400-member House of Representatives is moving its next legislative session from the state Capitol to a Manchester expo center.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said lawmakers will meet beginning Jan. 5 in the exposition center in the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. He said the 30,000-square-foot facility will provide ample space for social distancing for members.
"With hospitalizations at record levels and community transmission still high, the responsible thing to do is to maintain health and safety protocols for our legislators and hold off on returning to the House chamber, at least for now," Packard said in a statement.
There will be sections in the Manchester expo center for lawmakers who plan to wear masks and areas of those who prefer not to, Packard wrote in a letter to House members.
But he urged fellow legislators to "strongly consider wearing one" with COVID-19 cases reaching record levels in the Granite State.
"As always, we appreciate your ongoing efforts to help us maintain a risk-mitigated and healthy working environment by staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness," Packard wrote. "I’d also ask all who enter our buildings to act with courtesy, and respect the personal decisions individuals have made regarding mask use."
Packard said the chamber has more than 700 bills to wade through when the session gets underway, so lawmakers must "maximize every hour of every day in order to meet our deadlines."
New Hampshire lawmakers have been squabbling over access to remote and in-person meetings since the outset of the pandemic last year.
Former House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2022, less than a week after being sworn in at the outdoor session at the University of New Hampshire at Durham.
Republicans were criticized for holding the event in person amid the pandemic, and many lawmakers skipped the event, opting instead to take the oath of office virtually.
Democratic lawmakers have sought to update the House's rules to allow remote voting during the pandemic, but the effort has been rejected by Republican leaders.
Packard said there were no reported COVID-19 cases at previous in-person House sessions earlier this year held at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
In February, Democratic lawmakers filed a lawsuit alleging Packard was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to provide accommodations for 28 lawmakers with health concerns when the House began indoor meetings.
The lawmakers argued that their disabilities put them at heightened risk for COVID-19 infections.
A U.S. District Court judge rejected the lawsuit, determining that Packard has broad immunity from any litigation challenging the House's rules and operations.
But that decision was reversed in April by a three-judge panel of the appellate court, which ruled that the ADA and Rehabilitation Act superseded claims of legislative immunity.
The case is still pending before the appeals court.