(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's leaders are feuding over the looming collapse of a rental assistance program as the federal government pumps more money into the state to keep it going.
The U.S. Treasury has approved another $2.4 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses.
The additional relief funds, announced by members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation, follow the Treasury's announcement last week that New Hampshire wasn't among the 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the program. The state was expecting $67 million.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the new funds won't replace federal money the state "left on the table" to keep the program running through 2025 as intended, but will provide "additional resources" to help about 3,300 residents whose applications for rental assistance were put on hold when the state "abruptly ended the program without warning."
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu pushed back on those claims and doubled down on his argument that Washington is to blame for ending the state's rental relief program.
"While the congressional delegation takes a victory lap for 4 days of additional funding, I won’t let Washington off the hook while residents worry about how to make ends meet over the holidays," Sununu posted on social media over the weekend. "Another example of NH’s out of touch Democrat delegation."
Sununu previously accused the Biden administration of pulling the plug on rental assistance for the state "without notice or explanation." He said will shut down the program by the end of the year, possibly sooner.
But the state's Democrats say the blame lies with Sununu for a slow roll out of the rental assistance program last year and other policy decisions made by the administration.
Last week, Shaheen wrote to Sununu that the Treasury's decision to pass over the state for additional rental assistance funds was a "direct consequence of a series of missteps by your administration throughout this process."
Shaheen accused Sununu of "playing political games" with the delegation over federal funding with an "11th hour request for assistance" to "shift blame to the federal government for your administration’s mismanagement of this program."
Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program in March with about $20 million in federal funding from a pandemic relief package.
To date, New Hampshire has paid out more than $230 million to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the agency.
The funding has provided 25,785 households with an average of $10,046 in rental assistance, the state agency said.