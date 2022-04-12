(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are considering setting limits on the government's ability to release the names of nonprofit board members to the public.
Legislation pending before the Legislature's House Judiciary Committee would prevent government agencies from releasing any information that "directly or indirectly identifies a person as a member, supporter, volunteer, or donor of financial or nonfinancial support."
The state Senate approved an amended version of the bill in February.
The measure's primary sponsor, state Sen. William Gaggnon, R-Sandown, said the intent of the proposal is to allow donors in the state to give to charities confidentially. He argues that the lack of protections for the disclosure of donor information has had "a chilling effect" on charitable campaigns.
"Donors may wish to remain anonymous due to religious beliefs, a desire to avoid unwanted solicitation, an inclination to keep the spotlight off themselves, or fear of reprisals for giving to certain groups," Gannon told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in recent testimony.
The bill is also backed by American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group, both which say it would improve privacy protections.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity in New Hampshire in recent testimony before the House Judiciary, said donors to politically active nonprofit groups often want to know if their donations will be kept private.
"While they may believe in that [cause], they don't want their name associated because they may be in business doing something else, and it would have a negative impact," Moore told the panel. "But frankly, I think the number one reason is they don't want their name to show up on another contribution list."
Moore said donor lists with the names and contact information of givers often create a "conga line" from other groups that are looking to shake the money trees for causes and campaigns.
The proposal, as amended by the Senate, exempts gifts for lawmakers and legislative employees, lobbyists and financial disclosures as well as political expenditures and contributions.
But the plan faces resistance from Attorney General John Formella, who argues that it would compromise investigations into criminal activity involving charities.
"This bill would mean less transparency in the governance of charitable organizations and will make it more difficult for our office to fulfill our oversight responsibilities so that donors can have more confidence that their donations are used for their intended purposes," Diane Murphy Quinlan, assistant director of the AG office’s Charitable Trusts Unit, said in recent testimony.
Several groups that work to promote transparency in government also oppose the plan to restrict access to nonprofit board members and owners. They argue that despite the exemptions carved out by the Senate, the bill would still allow some donors to shield campaign contributions to local politicians.
"This [bill] moves transparency in the wrong direction," Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy Action, a Concord-based nonpartisan advocacy group, told the House committee during last Thursday's hearing. "It's important for the public at large to know who is spending money to influence."