(The Center Square) – Low-income New Hampshire residents could be getting financial relief from the state to help offset energy costs, which are expected to spike next month.
In a request to the Executive Council, the state Department of Energy calls for providing a one-time $405 rebate for thousands of low income residents that get assistance from the state through the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Money for the rebates, which will cost nearly $1 million, will come from the state's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for fuel assistance.
The Energy Department said the move is aimed at providing relief to residents who are expected to get hit with higher energy bills next month and to make use of additional federal funds for energy assistance the state received from the ARPA law.
"These funds will be used to reduce or eliminate any existing arrearages, reduce or eliminate the next electric bill, and if funds remain exist as a credit on their electric account to use against future bills," Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine wrote in the request.
Despite an increase in benefits by more than 60% there is more than $8.8 million in remaining grant funds that will have to be returned to the federal government if they aren't allocated by a Sept. 30 deadline, Chicoine said.
Under the LIHEAP program, New Hampshire residents who earn 60% of the state median income are eligible for assistance paying for fuel, electricity and weatherization upgrades.
An individual making $38,969 or less is eligible for assistance, while the maximum income level for a family of four is $74,941 a year, according to the department.
As inflation ranges amid a 40-year high, energy companies around the country are warning that consumers will see significantly higher electric bills this summer. Ongoing supply chain issues and Russia's protracted war in Ukraine have disrupted global energy markets, driving prices for natural gas higher.
New Hampshire's energy prices are among the highest in the nation, with the average resident spending $4,078 a year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Low income and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by the higher energy costs, the federal agency said.
Next month, the cost of electricity in New Hampshire is expected to soar by at least 50%, which will increase the squeeze on energy consumers.
The Executive Council is expected to take up the Energy Department's request to issue the rebates at its Wednesday meeting.