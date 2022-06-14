(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wants to dangle cash bonuses to prospective state workers to ease a public service hiring crunch.
On Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee is scheduled to take up a pair of proposals, filed by the Sununu administration, seeking authorization to offer hiring bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000. These would help recruit new employees and retain the state's existing 11,000 member work force.
In a statement, Sununu said the initiative would be a "win-win" for the state that would offer "a financial incentive to those providing critical care while at the same time, entice employees system wide to help recruit qualified, motivated individuals to join us in state service."
“Public service is amazingly rewarding, but it is not immune from the work force shortages that exist in virtually every sector of our economy,” he said.
One proposal calls for offering bonuses to existing state employees to refer new hires. Under the plan, employees that refer new hires before June 30, 2023, will get $1,000 for each full-time employee at $500 for part-time workers. The new hires must work for at least three months, and would split the bonus with the worker who referred them.
The other proposal would provide bonuses to state employees who provide medical or mental health care in a state-run facility, such as hospitals, prisons or treatment centers.
Full-time workers hired before July 1 – or existing state employees who remain in their jobs until at least Nov. 17 – would get $2,000 bonuses, while part-time workers would get $500 bonuses, under the plan.
The recruitment and retention programs were authorized by a bipartisan bill approved by the state Legislature in the recent session. But the legislation left it up to the Sununu administration to propose how much to offer for cash bonuses, and the governor's plan must be ultimately approved by the fiscal committee.
New Hampshire has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, which dropped 2.1% in May, according to a state report, after adding 3,650 jobs over the previous month.
Like most states, New Hampshire is facing a hiring crunch with tens of thousands of jobs unfilled as the busy summer tourist season gets underway.
In the request to the fiscal committee, the state Department of Administrative Services noted that over the past two years the turnover rate of state employees leaving their jobs has increased "dramatically."
As of March 31, the executive branch had an average vacancy rate of 19.5% and the average turnover rate of 11.6%, the agency said.
"Increased competition in the labor market is adding to the challenge to recruit and retain good candidates," DAS Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus wrote in the request.
The department's request doesn't spell out the total cost of the recruitment and retention programs, which will ultimately be borne by taxpayers. A fiscal bill attached to the legislation authorizing the program said the costs could "not be determined" at the time because the proposal didn't spell out how much in bonuses would be offered.