(The Center Square) – Approval of a $100 million settlement over sexual and physical abuse claims at a state-run youth detention center is moving forward with New Hampshire lawmakers.
A proposal approved by the House of Representatives last week calls for creating a new fund to settle decades-old allegations of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Services Center.
Under the plan, victims of sexual abuse at the facility with legitimate claims would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million, while payouts for victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said House approval of the settlement shows that New Hampshire for the first time is "going to be accountable for righting the wrongs of many, many decades, where kids who were incarcerated were warehoused in a way that physical and sexual abuse seems to have been fairly common and too much a part of the culture."
"The Attorney General's office has set up a fund to pay out hundreds of claims," Edwards said in remarks on the House floor ahead of Wednesday's approval. "The key claims that we must address are the sexual and phsycial abuse."
Democratic lawmakers had pushed to increase the proposed cap on payments for sexual abuse to $4.5 million and would have expanded the scope of abuse eligible for financial compensation.
But the GOP-controlled House rejected the proposed amendments before approving the measure and sending it to the Senate for consideration.
The state's juvenile detention center – named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor – has been rocked by scandal over allegations that former staff physically and sexually abused more than 150 teens at the facility.
To date, more than 450 former residents of the facility have sued the state over claims of abuse, with some allegations dating back to 1963.
A criminal investigation, launched more than two years ago, is still in progress. At least 11 suspects that include former staffers have been arrested, according to the state.
A two-year state budget signed by third-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last year calls for closing the facility in the next two years and replacing it with a new, 18-bed center.
New Hampshire spends about $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed center, which is operating at only about 10% of its capacity, according to state data.
The proposal now heads to the Senate, which must approve it before it lands on Sununu's desk for consideration.