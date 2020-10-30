(The Center Square) – When voters go to the polls in New Hampshire in Tuesday's presidential election, they'll be allowed to take firearms with them.
New Hampshire is one of a handful of "open carry" states where firearm owners can possess a gun in plain view, without any special permit.
The issue of guns in polling stations comes up every election cycle, but has been elevated this year amid heightened concerns about voter intimidation and violence ahead of a rancorous election. President Donald Trump, who is seeking another term, has been accused of stoking those fears with calls for his supporters to act as election "monitors" to check for fraud in the voting process.
In a joint letter to local election officials on Thursday, New Hampshire's Secretary of State William Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald clarified that the state doesn't have the authority to prevent people from carrying firearms into polling stations, even if they are located inside schools.
"There are no state election laws governing carrying of a firearm in a polling place," the officials wrote. "Voters should not be prevented from voting based on possession of a firearm."
While a 1990 federal law prohibits firearms from being brought into schools, the officials noted they cannot prevent licensed carriers from entering school buildings.
But the officials issued a stern warning that voter intimidation is a state and federal crime that won't be tolerated.
"Voters should be assured that they will be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote free of coercion or intimidation" they wrote. "Threats of force, violence, or any tactic of coercion or intimidation intended to induce or compel any other person to refrain from registering to vote, voting, refrain from voting, or to vote or refrain from voting for any particular candidate or measure must be dealt with by the moderator."
New Hampshire is host to the first-in-the nation presidential primary, which draws a crush of attention from the news media and candidates. The Granite State has no history of violence or widespread voter intimidation at the polls, and state officials don't expect that to change Tuesday.
Nationwide, concerns about the possibility violence on Election Day have been heightened amid the heated rhetoric of the 2020 presidential election.
“If you add guns to the mix, it’s a toxic combination," Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates against gun violence. "We have a long history in the United States of tactics designed to intimidate voters from exercising their right.”
Brown said the president's campaign rhetoric has been "dangerous" and worries it could inspire armed individuals to show up at polling sites and intimidate voters.
In Michigan, where like New Hampshire it is also legal to carry a firearm in public, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a directive banning openly carrying firearms at polling places on Election Day. A Michigan state judge overturned her order on Wednesday, but Benson said she plans to appeal.
"The idea that anyone needs to bring a gun to a polling place in the first place is crazy,” she said. “If there’s fraud supposedly happening, it’s not like someone’s robbing a bank. So the only plausible reason to bring a gun would be to intimidate people and suppress the vote.”