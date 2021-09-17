(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in August to 3% – but still remains one of the lowest in the nation, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was 0.1 percentage points higher than July's 2.9% rate, New Hampshire Employment Security said in a new report.
That's still much lower than the August 2020 unemployment rate, which went up to 6.6% amid a crush of layoffs and government closures to curb spread of the coronavirus.
At the height of the pandemic, New Hampshire's unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined.
There were 728,700 people employed in the state in August, the agency said. That's a decrease of 790 from the previous month, but up by 18,910 from August 2020.
The number of unemployed workers in August increased by 130 to 22,110, the state agency reported, which is 27,860 fewer jobless workers than a year ago.
Overall, the state's total workforce decreased from July to August by 600 to 750,910. This was a drop of 8,950 from August 2020, the state labor agency reported.
Gov. Chris Sununu has provided cash bonuses and reinstituted a work search requirement to get workers off unemployment and fill job vacancies amid a post-pandemic hiring crunch.
New Hampshire's labor market is likely to see more gains this month, with the latest data showing the number of people seeking unemployment benefits continuing to decline.
There were 360 new claims for state unemployment benefits in the Granite State during the week that ended Sept. 11 – a drop of 69 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Meanwhile, 3,551 continuing claims – viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending Sept. 4, declining by 1,077 over the previous week.
The state has paid out more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The national unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in August, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the prior month, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Labor Department.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased nationally by 235,000 from July to August, the federal agency reported.