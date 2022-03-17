(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 291 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended March 12, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 369 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,923 in the week ending March 5. That's 47 less than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.9% in January, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security, a state agency that oversees jobless benefits.
Despite the state's solid financial footing, many employers are still struggling to find workers amid a hiring crunch economists say is holding back recovery.
Business leaders had hoped that the end of the federal unemployment programs last year would result in a boost in hiring, but that doesn't appear to have happened.
Economists speculate that some workers won't be coming back to their jobs as a result of the pandemic, a shift to remote work and changes in the labor market.
Nationally, initial jobless claims dropped last week to 227,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 15,000 fewer the previous week.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended March 5 were also lower than the preceding week, declining by 71,000 to more than 1.41 million, the agency said.
Overall, more than 1.9 million Americans were receiving some type of jobless benefits in the week ending Feb. 26, according to the agency's report.