(The Center Square) – Jobless claims in New Hampshire dropped slightly in the past week as more workers exhausted regular state benefits and moved onto federal unemployment programs.
At least 2,949 unemployment claims were filed in the Granite State for the week that ended Dec. 12 – a decrease of 464 from the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly jobless claims report.
Another 850 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers workers ineligible for regular unemployment benefits. That’s an increase of 345 claims from the previous week.
Nationally, about 885,000 new claims were filed last week, according to the Labor Department. That’s about 23,000 more claims than the previous week, according to the report.
Continuing claims – which are considered a barometer of the unemployment situation – dropped slightly to 5.508 million nationally, the labor department said
Overall, 1.4 million jobless workers filed new unemployment claims last week – the highest level since September.
More than 20.6 million Americans are receiving jobless benefits as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses and put people out of work.
Economists fear that jobless claims could continue to rise amid closures and lockdowns, lackluster retail spending and the pending cutoff of federal financial aid programs.
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October was 4.2%, a 1.6% drop from the previous month, according to New Hampshire Employment Security, a state agency that oversees the unemployment system.
The state has distributed more than $1.4 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic – more than it had distributed during the previous 10 years combined, according to the agency.
New Hampshire ranked 10th among states that has seen the largest unemployment claim increases in the past week, according to personal finance website Wallet Hub.
The Granite State has had the 3rd highest jobless claims increase among states since the pandemic began, WalletHub reported.
PUA benefits, which provided an additional 13 weeks worth of benefits after jobless workers use up their allotted six months of benefits, are set to expire next week. At least 19,000 New Hampshire workers are set to lose those benefits.
In Congress, negotiations still are underway on a $900 billion relief package that could extend federal unemployment benefits.