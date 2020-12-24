(The Center Square) – New claims for state unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped slightly in the past week as more workers shifted onto federal jobless programs.
At least 2,509 new unemployment claims were filed for the week that ended Dec. 19 – a decrease of 669 from the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly jobless claims report.
Another 880 new claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers workers ineligible for regular unemployment benefits. That’s an increase of 80 claims from the previous week.
Nationally, about 803,000 new claims were filed last week, according to the Labor Department. That’s slightly fewer claims than the previous week, according to the report.
Continuing claims – which are considered a barometer of the unemployment situation – dropped slightly to 5.3 million nationally, the labor department said.
Overall, 1.3 million jobless workers filed new unemployment claims last week.
This week, Congress approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that extends two federal programs to stretch jobless benefits for another 11 weeks, averting a fiscal disaster for millions of unemployed. It also adds another $300 to weekly unemployment benefits. President Donald Trump, however, has signaled he might veto the bill.
The PUA program, which extended unemployment benefits to the independent contractors and "gig" economy workers, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, were authorized under the CARES Act. Both programs will expire on Dec. 26 unless Trump signs the bill if some of his concerns aren't addressed by lawmakers.
New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped below 4 percent in November, the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
More than 24,000 jobs were gained in New Hampshire last month, the state agency said.
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters Wednesday that he doesn't plan to tighten restrictions on the state's businesses amid the surge of COVID-19 infections.
The state has distributed more than $1.4 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic – more than it had distributed during the previous 10 years combined, according to the agency.