(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be tapping into $50 million in federal funds to build new rental housing units to help alleviate a shortage of affordable housing.
A proposal unanimously approved by the state's Executive Council on Wednesday will award the funding to 30 rental unit developments across the state through the new InvestNH housing program.
Developers will be receiving an average of $1.7 million in funding under the program's first round of funding, but some projects will get a line of credit up to $3 million. The projects are spread out across the state's 10 counties, officials said.
Gov. Chris Sununu touted the investments at a press conference on Wednesday, where he said interest in the new housing program has been "phenomenal" from developers.
"The interest is huge, the opportunity is huge," he told reporters at a briefing. "We're moving forward, we're getting contracts out, we're putting shovels in the ground."
In May, Sununu won final approval for his $100 million InvestNH plan to boost the amount of affordable housing by providing grants to local governments, developers and property owners to build new homes and rental properties.
Money for the new housing fund comes from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the Sununu administration.
The proposal calls for creating a $60 million matching grant program for developers to assist with the cost of building new multifamily housing projects across the state.
Under the plan, projects that increase affordable rental units will get preference. Applicants must show that they can match the grants dollar for dollar, according to the Sununu administration.
Another $30 million would be earmarked for providing incentives to cities and towns to accelerate approvals of rental housing projects in their communities.
Local governments would also have access to $10 million in grant funding to help them update zoning regulations and for the demolition of vacant or dilapidated properties.
In 2020, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority estimated that the state needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units to meet current demand.
The New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability, a panel created by Gov. Chris Sununu, is pushing for the construction of 13,500 new residential units within three years.
Critics point out that New Hampshire is one of the most restrictive states in the country for residential development, which has contributed to the shortage of rental housing.