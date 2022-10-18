(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s court system wants to tap federal pandemic relief funds to foot the bill for upgrades aimed at modernizing its operations and improving legal services for underrepresented citizens.
A proposal that goes before the New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday calls for spending more than $6.4 million on courthouse security upgrades, increased remote access to court proceedings and an expansion of civil legal resources. The proposal was approved by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee at a meeting last week.
Money for the projects would come from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the request from the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
One project calls for installing alarms, electronic access and CCTV equipment at courthouses that state officials say will enhance security measures that have been "strained by the ongoing impacts of the pandemic."
Another project calls for conversion of paper records at the state's law library into an electronic format to provide more remote access to the public.
"One of the impacts of the pandemic is that members of the public have changed the way they conduct legal research and seek access to legal resources and records," GOFERR Deputy Director Chase Hagaman wrote in a letter outlining the agency's request. "Digitizing records will allow for easier and broader remote access.”
But state officials say the spending is also aimed at removing "barriers to justice" that have been exacerbated by the economic hardships of the pandemic.
Hagaman said several of the projects focus on "meeting the civil needs" of New Hampshire citizens "adversely impacted by job loss, health matters, and other hardships" brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while "providing legal information to underrepresented people."
"These projects help those without lawyers better understand their rights in the legal processes associated with their cases," Hagaman wrote to the council.
The spending plan comes on the heels of other changes that will force the state's taxpayers to dig deeper into their pockets to cover the judicial branch's operations.
Two weeks ago, the New Hampshire Supreme Court said it is increasing pay for court-appointed attorneys who handle criminal defense and certain civil cases from $60 to $90 an hour, and the rate for representing major crime cases and appeals before the Supreme Court from $100 to $125 per hour, effective immediately.
The high court noted the hourly rates haven't been updated in more than three decades and have created "significant barriers" to attorneys taking cases on behalf of indigent clients.