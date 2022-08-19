(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be getting money from a multi-state $450 million settlement with an Ireland-based drugmaker over its alleged role in fueling a nationwide opioid addiction crisis.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the settlement with Endo seeks to resolve allegations that the company "boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits."
Formella said the settlement is the latest seeking to "hold opioid manufacturers, distributors and dispensers responsible for their role in fueling the opioid crisis in New Hampshire."
"That crisis continues to wreak havoc in our communities and results in significant numbers of drug overdoses and deaths," Formella said in a statement. "The funds from this settlement will be dedicated to abating the opioid crisis in our state."
The settlement requires Endo to pay $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions, turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses. The agreement also bans the marketing of Endo's opioids forever.
The legal challenge alleged that Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER’s so-called abuse-deterrent formulation, which the plaintiffs claimed did nothing to deter opioid abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread use. The product was taken off the market in 2017.
It wasn't immediately clear how much New Hampshire would get from the settlement and on Tuesday the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York. At least 34 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands territory have signed onto the settlement.
Like most states, New Hampshire has struggled with a wave of opioid addiction that public health officials say has been exacerbated by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, there were 417 confirmed opioid related deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. More than 3,000 New Hampshire residents have died of opioid overdoses since 2014, according to the agency.
To deal with the opioid crisis, New Hampshire has spent millions of dollars in federal funds to expand access to treatment facilities and reduce wait times to get into recovery programs and expects to get tens of millions more from multistate opioid lawsuits.
In December, the state was awarded $4.7 million through the U.S. Department of Justice program that will be used to hire police officers to respond to overdose calls while connecting addicts and families with substance abuse treatment.
The state will be receiving an estimated $46 million under a revised $6 billion settlement between states and local governments and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.
Another $115 million will be coming to the state over the next 18 years under a recent settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen over their alleged role in distributing prescription opioids across the state.
In July, the state AG's office filed a lawsuit targeting several large retail pharmacies – including CVS Health, Walgreens and Rite-Aid – alleging that they helped fuel the crisis by overlooking "red flags" such as data on the overprescribing of opioid medications by their pharmacists.