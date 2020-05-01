(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued a “Stay at Home 2.0” executive order effective through May 31 that reopens hair salons, restaurants and certain retail outlets during the month.
“All we’ve really amended and augmented is the ability for some of the other aspects of our economy to open up so people can come out and go to the retail stores if they need to, go shopping or exercise and do what they need to do,” Sununu said. "All of the other aspects of the stay-at home order are still in place. My one fear in all of this is that people will break the rules, that people don’t adhere to the guidelines.”
The order immediately allows some elective, nonemergency medical procedures to resume.
Also, effective immediately is the opening of state parks, campground and manufacturing services. Campgrounds are limited to in-state visitors only, according to the order.
Barbershops, hair salons, golf courses and some retail locations can reopen on May 11. Salons are limited to cuts and “simple coloring.” Retail establishments must limit their occupancy to 50 percent.
Restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining on May 18 with some restrictions.
The reopenings come with other universal guidelines outlined in the multi-page order. Workplaces must develop a way to screen employees or allow them to continue to work from home as much as possible. Employees will be required to wear a cloth face covering while working.
The order does not address churches or athletic clubs, which will be addressed later, according to the governor.
Beaches on the seacoast remaining closed due to concerns over Massachusetts residents crossing the state lines. Massachusetts is still a “hot spot” for the coronavirus, Sununu said.
An additional 164 coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total 2310. An additional 9 deaths were reported, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist. A total of 81 New Hampshire residents have died from coronavirus.
The governor said it will be a long time before things are “normal.”
“I can say, you know what, we are just going throw all caution to the wind and we’re going to open up everything up no more stay at home order nothing,” Sununu said. “Guess what? A lot of businesses are still not going to open up. A lot of things are still going to be problematic. And then you’ll have also viral spread, you will have a run on the health care system. None of that would look normal.”