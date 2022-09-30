(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown.
The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the passage of the spending bill means "urgently needed federal assistance will soon make its way to Granite State families who are facing surging energy costs, especially as we head into the cold winter months."
New Hampshire's energy prices are already among the highest in the nation, with the average resident spending $4,078 a year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Low income and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by the higher energy costs, the federal agency said.
This winter, the cost of electricity in New Hampshire is expected to soar by at least 50%, which will increase the squeeze on energy consumers.
Record high inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and Russia's protracted war in Ukraine have disrupted global energy markets, driving prices for natural gas higher.
Earlier this week, Unitil – one of the state's four utilities – filed a request to the state Public Utilities Commission to increase electricity rates by more than 160% this winter.
Under the LIHEAP program, New Hampshire residents who earn 60% of the state median income are eligible for assistance paying for fuel, electricity and weatherization upgrades.
An individual with income of $38,969 or less is eligible for assistance, while the maximum level for a family of four is $74,941 a year, according to the department.
The stop-gap bill is meant to keep the government funded through Dec. 16 and to avert a shutdown beginning this evening. The Senate approved the bill on Thursday, and the House was expected to pass it today, sending the measure to Biden for his signature.
Overall, the bill includes $1 billion in heating and utility assistance and emergency aid for natural disasters.