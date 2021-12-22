(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states set to receive help from the federal government to support hospitals overwhelmed by a flood of COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages.
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be deploying 1,000 troops with medical skills and hundreds of ambulances and paramedic teams to five states, including New Hampshire and Vermont, to help treat and transport sick patients and relieve stressed hospital workers.
A key provision of Biden's plan calls for the federal government to buy 500 million COVID-19 rapid tests that will be available free of charge beginning in January.
Biden said the reinforcements and expanded testing are needed to support already overwhelmed hospitals, as the nation braces for what is expected to be a major spike in infections driven by the omicron variant in the middle of the holiday season.
"Our doctors, nurses, hospital staffs have gone above and beyond during this pandemic. The strain and stress is real. It's real," Biden said in remarks from the White House on Tuesday. "We have to let them know we have their backs."
In a statement issued shortly after Biden's remarks, Gov. Chris Sununu said the White House and FEMA "have yet to confirm any new personnel will be deployed to New Hampshire beyond those teams already on the ground."
"We have requested a team dedicated to administering monoclonal antibodies and the state will continue to work with our federal partners to push for as many resources as needed to battle this pandemic," he said.
Sununu noted that New Hampshire was the first state in the country to offer free, rapid at-home tests. He said the White House's plans to "scale up this successful at-home testing effort to the other 49 states is critical to managing this pandemic."
Last month, New Hampshire health officials made more than 800,000 rapid antigen tests available to its residents free of charge. Demand for the tests was so great that they were snapped up in less than 24 hours, and Sununu has said he is considering another round. Funding for the program was provided by the federal government.
The state has also deployed about 70 National Guard members to local hospitals to help with COVID-19 patients and provide other non-clinical services.
Two weeks ago, Sununu had requested federal pandemic-related assistance from FEMA specifically for administering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients at risk for the worst impacts of the virus. A 30 member FEMA paramedic team arrived in the state last week, according to the Sununu administration.
In his remarks, Biden also said the government will be adding new vaccination sites to boost vaccine rates, and will deploy hundreds of additional federal workers trained to administer the drugs.
Like many states, New Hampshire is dealing with a surge of infections fueled by highly contagious strains of the virus.
The state currently has the highest per capita rate of the virus in the nation, with average of 8,000 "active" COVID-19 cases a day for the past several weeks.
On Tuesday, the state reported new 651 new infections and 25 deaths – the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began in March 2020. More than 430 patients were hospitalized.