(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents.
The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
New Hampshire is one of three states – including Kansas and Illinois – and two territories – American Samoa and Puerto Rico – to join the program and share $25 million in new funding.
At least 41 states and territories are now participating in the program, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"We’re putting the full weight of this agency behind solutions that can meet people where they are and help get them to where they want to be when it comes to healthcare," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the funding praised the Biden administration's decision to release the money.
"This funding will help connect Granite Staters with disabilities and seniors with quality care in the comfort of their own home or community," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement.
"As Americans age or experience disabilities, most want to be able to do so surrounded by loved ones, whether at home or in their own community," Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said. "These federal dollars headed to New Hampshire will help more seniors and people with disabilities live and age where they choose with dignity."
In 2020, an estimated 48 million people in the U.S. provided unpaid care to an older adult or individual with health or functional needs, according to federal data.
Many others must pay for home care workers from an industry that is struggling from a lack of workers amid low pay and other disincentives.
Since 2008, the Money Follows the Person program has helped facilitate more than 107,000 transitions out of institutional settings, according to a recent federal report.