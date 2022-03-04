(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be getting more money for treatment and prevention of drug addiction under a new multistate settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis.
The state will be receiving an estimated $46 million under a revised $6 billion settlement between states and local governments and the company and its owners, the Sackler family, according to Attorney General John Formella.
That's about $27 million more than New Hampshire was to receive under a previous settlement with the company, which was appealed by eight states and the District of Columbia.
New Hampshire has been hard hit by the opioid epidemic, and Formella said Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family "bear significant responsibility for causing so much harm." He said the settlement won't bring back the lives lost but will punish those who are responsible for their deaths.
"While no amount of money will be enough to address the harm they caused, this settlement is a significant step toward holding the Sacklers accountable for what they did and will provide much needed funds for our state to continue fighting this epidemic," Formella said in a statement.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the settlement funds will "help New Hampshire continue to make substantial progress in our fight against this crisis, and this settlement will deter irresponsible actions that would fuel this epidemic further."
Under state law, at least 85% of the settlement funds will be deposited in an opioid abatement trust fund for treatment and recovery programs. The remaining 15% will be distributed to counties, cities and towns that filed lawsuits against the opioid manufacturer, Formella's office said.
In 2020, there were 417 confirmed and two possible opioid-related deaths, compared to 415 the previous year, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
As of July, there were 214 confirmed or possible deaths, which is lower than July 2020 but slightly higher than the number of fatalities in July 2019, the agency reported.
More than 3,000 New Hampshire residents have died of opioid-related overdoses since 2014, according to the latest state data.
New Hampshire spent millions of dollars in federal funds into 2019 to expand access to treatment facilities and reduce wait times to get into recovery programs.
In December, the state was awarded $4.7 million through the U.S. Department of Justice's Comprehensive Opioid, Substance Abuse and Stimulant Program, which will be used to hire new police officers to respond to overdose calls and connect addicts and families with options for substance abuse treatment and counseling.
Substance abuse experts say lockdowns and social distancing precautions during the pandemic hindered access to medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for addicts, worsening the opioid crisis.
Nationally, more than 100,000 people died of fatal overdoses in 2020 – a 30% increase, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
President Joe Biden called it "a tragic milestone" and has urged Congress to divert billions of dollars more to addressing the substance abuse crisis nationwide.