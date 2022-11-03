(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more money from the federal government to help low-income residents heat their homes this winter, with energy costs expected to spike.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it is providing $4.5 billion in assistance for home heating costs and unpaid utility bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
New Hampshire will get nearly $34 million for LIHEAP grants, according to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and other members of the state’s congressional delegation.
"Especially as the winter months approach, ensuring Granite Staters are housed and in residences with adequate heating is crucial," Shaheen said in a statement. "I urge the state to move quickly and get these funds out the door to applicants."
Separately, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that it will allocate $9 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to states to support more than 1.6 million households in upgrading their homes to lower energy bills.
Record-high inflation, supply-chain issues and Russia’s war in Ukraine have disrupted global energy markets, driving prices for home heating oil and natural gas higher.
Homes using heating oil will spend an average of $2,354 for heat this winter, up 27% from last year, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest estimates.
New Hampshire is one of the largest consumers of home heating oil in the nation, with 47% of homes using fuel oil as their main source of heat, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
This winter, the cost of electricity in New Hampshire is expected to soar by at least 50%, which will increase the squeeze on energy consumers.
Under the LIHEAP program, New Hampshire residents who earn 60% of the state median income are eligible for assistance paying for fuel, electricity and weatherization upgrades.
An individual with income of $38,969 or less is eligible for assistance, while the maximum level for a family of four is $74,941 a year, according to state data.