(The Center Square) – The Trustees of New Hampshire's sprawling state university system are freezing in-state tuition for the fourth year in a row.
The University System of New Hampshire's 29-member board of trustees has approved a freeze on tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students at four of the university's campuses for the 2022-23 school year.
Students attending University of New Hampshire campuses in Durham and Manchester, Plymouth State University, Keene State College campuses and the Granite State College will pay the same tuition as they do in the current school year.
Under the changes, in-state undergraduate tuition at the University of New Hampshire will remain at $15,520, not including room and board. The university estimates total undergraduate costs for the 2022-23 year for in-state students at $34,830. Out-of-state residents pay $33,760 a year.
University system officials said many students or their families have suffered job losses or business closures because of the pandemic, and keeping tuition unchanged for the next school year will help keep college affordable.
Cathy Provencher, the university system's chief administrative office, said the tuition freeze is part of a commitment from state leaders aimed at "lessening the financial burden for our residents to pursue degrees is a key economic and workforce advantage for our state’s employers, our communities and for those who wish to establish careers, families and businesses here in New Hampshire."
"We are proud of the collective effort which has resulted in our New Hampshire students paying less on average to attend our public institutions now than in-state students paid five years ago," she said in a statement.
The system is also committed to maintaining financial aid, officials said, with 95% of first-year students receiving some form of institutional aid.
The University System of New Hampshire enrolls more than 30,000 students annually, according to state data.
Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu pitched a plan to "unify" the state's university and community college systems. Under Sununu's plan, the two- and four-year university systems would merge with community colleges, which he argued would save money and make it easier for students to transfer between schools and take advantage of programs in other state institutions.
But state legislative leaders pulled that proposal from the two-year state budget before voting on a final spending package.