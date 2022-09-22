(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is tapping into federal pandemic relief funds to help bail out restaurants struggling from the lingering fiscal impacts of the pandemic.
A proposal that went before the Executive Council on Wednesday calls for releasing another round of grants to small, independent restaurants from a $3 million relief fund.
The latest batch of disbursements, which totaled $112,062, include grants ranging from $11,000 to $15,000 to eight businesses that applied for the funding. The state has already distributed more than $714,000, leaving about $2.1 million for future awards.
In a request to the Executive Council, Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Executive Director Taylor Caswell said the state's restaurants "continue to bear a heavy burden" due to the pandemic.
"The challenges include finding and retaining workforce, supply chain distractions, and changes in consumer behavior and expectations," he wrote. "Coming into the slower 'off-season' with increasing COVID cases, these issues are likely to be amplified."
The Sununu administration says the purpose of the program is to provide restaurants with funding for long-term investments to help them grow as well as survive the challenges such as work for shortages changes and lingering public safety concerns.
Under the program, the funds can be used by restaurants to cover the cost of equipment or software upgrades such as online reservations, hostless check ins, at-table payment systems as well as physical infrastructure such as HVAC systems to improve safety.
Overall, the state expects to get nearly $1 billion in ARPA funds and has allocated more than half of the money.
The funds must be spent by 2026 or be returned to the federal government.