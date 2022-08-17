(The Center Square) – New Hampshire education officials are planning to tap into federal pandemic relief funds to pay for student tutoring for standardized admission exams.
A proposal by the state Department of Education, which was approved on Wednesday by the Executive Council, calls for spending $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to contract with TPR Education, LLC – an online tutoring firm that owns the Princeton Review – to prepare public school students for the SAT and ACT tests.
In his request to the council, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the federal funds would be used to pay for tutoring for all New Hampshire students in sixth grade and above, including public, private and homeschooled students. The tutoring services will be available for students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.
The funding would be split into three disbursements of $1.6 million every school year until 2025, but the state can renew the contract every two years through 2027.
Edelblut said there was a lot of competition for the $4.8 million tutoring contract. A panel of school administrators and educators recommended TPR to provide the tutoring services from 11 companies that had applied for the contract.
The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief law, requires that at least 90% of the $190 billion in federal education funding go to school districts and charter schools.
The law also requires state education authorities to draft plans for spending their share of the funding before receiving the final tranche of funding.
Nearly two-thirds of states are using a portion of the relief funds on tutoring programs, according to an analysis by FutureEd, a Georgetown University-based education think tank.
New Hampshire is also using ARPA funds to support its Recovering Bright Futures program, which provides free learning pods and instruction for elementary school students.
Overall, the state expects to get nearly $1 billion in ARPA funds and has allocated roughly half of the money. The funds must be spent by 2026 or be returned to the federal government.