(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is once again debating adoption of a bottle deposit for recycled plastics and glass amid a renewed push from environmentalists.
A bill heard recently by the Legislature's House Committee on Environment and Agriculture would set a 10-cent deposit on beverage containers including aluminum cans and glass bottles sold in the state beginning in 2023.
New Hampshire is one of the only two states in the New England region – including Rhode Island – that doesn't have a bottle bill on the books. The state has debated previous proposals, none of which have gained much traction.
Supporters of going the way of 10 other states that have bottle deposit laws argue the move would protect the state's environment and reduce the amount of trash going into landfills.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, said the lack of incentives for consumers to recycle cans and bottles has contributed to litter in state parks and along highways, polluting rivers and forests and clogging regional landfills.
"People are throwing bottles and cans out of their car windows because they don't care," Egan told the panel in recent testimony. "We need to give them a reason to care."
Like previous efforts, the move is opposed by the beverage industry which argues that it would drive up costs for consumers and hurt sales for small businesses, among other concerns.
Kevin Daigle, vice president of the New Hampshire Grocers Association, told the committee that creating a bottle deposit would hurt cross border sales from consumers in other states who regularly shop in New Hampshire because of its lower costs. That, in turn, would hurt Granite State businesses and residents, he said.
"The undisputed factor means that at a minimum 40% of our customers live outside New Hampshire," he said. "Anytime any excise tax is increased, even by a penny, travel trips to our state are reduced. Grocers have always known that when prices increase consumers will search out lower prices"
A fiscal note attached to the bill estimated the bill would reduce beer tax revenue collections by an estimated $6 million per year, based on annual production of 44.1 million gallons.
That's because New Hampshire law requires that if a bottle bill is passed into law the $.30 per gallon tax must be reduced to $.18 per gallon as of the effective date of the new law.
"Placing a deposit on alcoholic beverage containers will also reduce the number of gallons of beer sold annually since it may no longer have a price advantage over surrounding states (VT, ME, MA) and this would be reflected in a reduction in beer tax revenue," the fiscal note reads.
Another cost would be adding reverse vending machines for collecting bottles at state-run liquor stores, which could run anywhere from $640,000 to $1.6 million for installing 65 machines.
The fiscal analysis of the bill also pointed out that there would be administrative costs for the state to hire staff and oversee the bottle deposit program, many of which are unknown.
Despite that, the fiscal note estimated that the state could get upwards of $14 million a year from unclaimed bottle deposits, which would more than offset those revenue losses.