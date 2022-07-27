(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has filed a lawsuit against several of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, alleging they failed to stop a "flood" of prescription opioids that have fueled an epidemic of drug addiction.
The lawsuit, filed in a state Superior Court on Tuesday, targets several large retail pharmacies – including CVS Health, Walgreens and Rite-Aid – alleging that they helped fuel the crisis by overlooking "red flags" such as data on the overprescribing of opioid medications by their pharmacists.
The legal challenge, which follows an investigation by the state Department of Justice into the dispensing of prescription opioids in New Hampshire, alleges that the pharmacies "flooded" the state over many years "with more opioids than could be used for legitimate medical purposes."
In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the pharmacy chains "failed to report suspiciously large quantities" of highly addictive pain medications "being shipped into their neighborhood retail pharmacies or suspicious prescriptions to their customers."
"For decades now, these companies have watched pain pills that they are distributing and dispensing cause extreme harm and deaths," Formella said in a statement. "During the height of the opioid epidemic, these pharmacies allowed millions of dosage units of opioids to flood New Hampshire, devastating thousands of families and communities across the Granite State."
A spokesman for Walgreens said the company isn't commenting on the legal challenge "at this time" and other retail pharmacies named in the lawsuit didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
In 2020, there were 417 confirmed opioid related deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. More than 3,000 New Hampshire residents have died of opioid overdoses since 2014, according to the agency.
Formella's office said New Hampshire is among the nation's top five states with the highest rates of opioid-involved deaths. In 2020, the state had an opioid overdose death rate of 26.9 per 100,000, which was significantly higher than the national average of 21.4 deaths per 100,000.
New Hampshire has spent millions of dollars in federal funds to expand access to treatment facilities and reduce wait times to get into recovery programs and expects to get tens of millions more from multistate opioid lawsuits.
In December, the state was awarded $4.7 million through the U.S. Department of Justice program that will be used to hire police officers to respond to overdose calls while connecting addicts and families with substance abuse treatment.
The state will be receiving an estimated $46 million under a revised $6 billion settlement between states and local governments and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.
Another $115 million will be coming to the state over the next 18 years under a recent settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen over their alleged role in distributing prescription opioids across the state.
Gov. Chris Sununu welcomed the legal challenge and said the state plans to "hold these companies accountable" for their role in the opioid crisis.
"These companies have been generating large profits off the people of New Hampshire," he said in a statement. "They must now help abate the harm they inflicted on our citizens."