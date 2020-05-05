(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire state representative was asked to resign over the weekend after he made a statement on social media about the woman who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault.
State Rep. Richard Komi, D-Manchester, said on Twitter that based on his impression of the female anatomy, the woman would have needed to consent.
New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, called on Komi to resign Friday.
“I am appalled by Representative Komi’s comments,” Shurtleff said, according to the Union Leader. “They were dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country. The comments are not fitting for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and immediately upon learning of them I called him and asked Representative Komi to resign his seat.”
The New Hampshire Republican Party released a statement on Twitter on Friday that rebuked state Democrats for Komi’s comments.
Komi tendered his resignation to Speaker Shurtleff around 1 a.m. Saturday.
“I am by this email offering my resignation as a member of the New Hampshire House,” Komi wrote. “I also want to offer my sincere apologies to anybody whose feelings may have been hurt by the tweets.”
“I am and will continue to be a supporter of victims of sexual and domestic assault," Komi added. "The tweets were very poorly worded and do not reflect who I am and what I stand for. I ask for the forgiveness of all who have been a victim of sexual or any other kind of assault. I in no way excuse my poor judgment on this matter and hope that every one will know that I am truly sorry for my mistakes.”
Komi, a native of Nigeria who came to the U.S. in 1999, first served in the New Hampshire House from 2008-10. He was last elected in 2018.